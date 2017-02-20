Aiken county leaders to host public input meeting regarding Whiskey road study

Aiken, SC. (WJBF)- In Aiken county residents are invited to attend a public meeting to give their input on the Whiskey Road Project.

The meeting is regarding a $70,000 grant that the county transportation committee granted Aiken County leaders to complete a study along Whiskey road.

Whiskey Road is a crucial north-south route from Aiken to New Ellenton and about 20,000 vehicles travel the Road each weekday.

The Whiskey Road Corridor Study will provide a future vision that improves safety, storm water management, and traffic congestion.

Camille Furgiuele, an Aiken County Council member says results from the study will improve several areas of whiskey road.

“Primarily what we are studying is the management of the storm water drainage. Trying to eliminate all of the ditches that are along Whiskey Road and to then go on to make the road safer.” Furgiuele said.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Odell Weeks Activity Center beginning at 5:30pm and will last until 7:00 pm.

On Thursday the results of that study will be made available for residents to view at 5:30 pm.