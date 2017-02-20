Commissioner voices support for new landfill

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders will debate whether competition will be good for the city landfill.

Commissioners scheduled to vote Tuesday to allow for a commercial and demolition only landfill off Dixon Airline Road.

The August landfill also takes in demolition waste, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in revenues…

But commissioners supporting the new landfill say they don’t believe losing revenue at the city landfill would force Augusta to go up on its garbage rates.

“The way I looked at it is it’s pro-business I think that competition is a good thing and I think the amount of a C and D landfill is not going to affect him it’s going to affect the other C and D landfills more than it’s going to affect him,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners are set to debate the issue at tomorrow’s commission meeting.