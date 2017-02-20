Downtown churches working with city ahead of cyber growth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta’s faith community stands to gain from projected population growth. Several churches are working together now to help the city and themselves get the most out of that growth.

First Presbyterian Church of Augusta Pastor George Robertson told NewsChannel 6 he spoke with Mayor Hardie Davis Monday morning about growth. He said several churches are already bracing themselves ‘for such a time as this.’

“Are you familiar with what we’re doing downtown?” Pastor Robertson asked before explaining how the church owns properties from 6th and Telfair to East Boundary.

Nearly 5,000 are expected to make Augusta their new workplace and the CSRA home as cyber security expands. Businesses along Broad will see more foot traffic and churches will too.

“Jeremiah said pray for the peace of the city and when it prospers you will prosper,” he quoted the Bible.

As souls prosper at First Presbyterian Church of Augusta, it’s also an economic win for the city. Pastor Robertson said the church has property that stretches into East Augusta. And for the first time in 40 years, the church constructed a new building, which will be a children’s space.

He said, “We’re expecting young families. Our church is growing with young families. So, we’ll have plenty of room for services to families of all ages.”

Pastor Robertson also said his church of 2000 plus members isn’t the only one planning for growth with city leaders. He said several churches are also planning.

“We have what we call a Shalom network, which is a group of like-minded city leaders and pastors. Like minded meaning we’re Christian churches and we have a burden for the city. We want to do practical things for the city, not just talk about it,” he explained.

As Presbyterian grows both by brick and mortar and online, so are others.

“To renovate it, rehabilitate it, add to its Shalom, the peace of God to add to this city,” Pastor Robertson stated.

This network of pastors and city leaders are meeting Thursday to discuss Augusta’s growth.

Robertson is hopeful more diversity will also spring forth.

“We’ve been praying specifically for God to add more than 400 people of color by 2020. That would mean 20 percent of our congregation is non-majority culture. God has been answering that prayer. It’s really a lot of fun to go to church every week to see a new person of color visiting us.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps