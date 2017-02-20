Help sought from Harrisburg for Calhoun name change

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It split Harrisburg into different sections for more than 40 years but some in the neighborhood are in no hurry to change the name of the John C Calhoun Expressway.

“I don’t know why we want to pick on Mister Calhoun but if they’re going to change it the neighborhood is more than happy to find a name that’s most appropriate,” said Phillip Williams, President of the Harrisburg West-End Neighborhood Association.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy is working to find a new name for the Calhoun Expressway and since its Harrisburg has been impacted by the road t he’s asked for help from the Harrisburg Neighborhood association to suggest some names.

“If we’re going to rename the expressway then we need some input from the people who live in Harrisburg who have a little history and knowledge about Harrisburg,” said Fennoy.

“I’ve put out some feelers to some folks in the neighborhood and I’ve gotten a few suggestions some of them you can talk about some of them you can’t, said Williams with a laugh.

“Are you going to rely totally on the Harrisburg recommendations?”

“I will get input from Harrisburg Association I would like to see what my colleagues think and feel about it,” said Fennoy

Williams says he is getting some ideas from those in Harrisburg.

“A suggestion that it be changed to something called the Mill Village parkway which I think is pretty non-controversial,” said Williams.

I think there are a lot of great people who we could name this expressway after that would have a positive image on Augusta,” said Fennoy.

Fennoy says to move forward he wants the commission and mayor to agree the road name -should- be changed he says he also wants them to be aware of Calhoun’s past so to that end Fennoy says at Tuesday’s meeting he’s going to provide the mayor and commissioners with research he got off the internet about Calhoun’s history.