Spring-like weather is affecting local peach farms

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF)– It’s no secret that this winter has been on the warm side. How is this affecting local farmers?

Spring is coming…. or should we say it’s already here?

Locals are concerned that this year’s warmer winter will take a toll on the peach crop.

Jason Rodgers, Vice President of operations at Titan Farms says this peach season has been one for the records.

“It’s a little bit abnormal, but I would say we’re only two weeks early. We usually start the bloom around the fifth to tenth of march,” Rodgers explained.

He told NewsChannel 6 he saw the first blooms last Wednesday, February 15th.

The next few weeks’ weather determines this summer’s peaches.

Usually, the crop needs between 600 and 1000 chill hours per season.

Roders said Titan Farms’ peaches got about 750 chill hours this year.

“It’s a little lower than last year, we had about 900, but we had a decent crop last year, so we’re hoping for the same this year,” Rodgers said.

“The only thing that can really hurt us now is if there is a freeze. as long as the temperatures stay above normal, we’ll just have spring early. that’ll be the only thing that’s different. the calendar may say it’s winter, but it’ll be spring.We’re just excited and hope people can enjoy some good southern peaches this summer,” Rodgers concluded.

Our weather team said this week’s forecast is ideal for the blossoms. If it remains, we will have some juicy peaches after all this summer.