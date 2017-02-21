Augusta Mayor reveals recreation and park master plan

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis tells us how city officials like himself are planning to discuss the ‘going green’ plans for the city!

The recreation and parks master plan is really a 5-year process. It’s been a little more than a year since Augusta leaders approved a plan to expand area green spaces; now things are starting to fall into place.

“We’ve already received and had the first bond offering so theirs about $28 million dollars that we’re going to be moving forward this year and next year,” said Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta.

Mayor Hardie Davis says this is considered a ‘high valued’ project… in cost -and- importance. That means recreation and parks will be a top priority.

“We anticipate that we’re likely going to be having a conversation about expanding the Augusta common as well to further provide green space in our urban core,” said Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta.

The mayor says the plan includes expanded walking trails, and an effort to take advantage of the Augusta canal.

“We’re going to be able to take our residents from Savannah rapids pavilion they are going to be able to come along to canal all to the way into our urban core,” said Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta.

Residents also had a chance to chime in on the decision-making process.

“The only thing I would like is a bigger gym, that can have two courts, one for the kids and one for the adults,” an Augusta resident.

“All of those thing I think not only a healthier city, but provide our residents with resources they need currently and with those things that we’re going to be building out over the next year and a half… we’re going to be doing the things that people want to see in our community” said Mayor Hardie Davis of Augusta.