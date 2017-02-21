Augusta University buys land in Grovetown for health care campus

mike-lepp By Published: Updated:
Augusta University logo graphic

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Medical Center has purchased 82-acres of land in Grovetown where they plan to build Columbia County’s first hospital.

On Friday, the University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the parcel of land, located on Gateway Blvd. near Quest Church.

AU was originally granted a Certificate of Need to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County by the Georgia Department of Community Health, back in 2014.

The planned hospital is set to host a Level II trauma center, an 18-bed emergency department, six operating rooms, 24 intensive care rooms and 76 medical-surgical rooms.

Doctor’s Hospital still has an appeal filed against the state’s decision to grant the Certificate of Need to AU. The courts have not yet ruled on that appeal.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s