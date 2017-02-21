Augusta University buys land in Grovetown for health care campus

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Medical Center has purchased 82-acres of land in Grovetown where they plan to build Columbia County’s first hospital.

On Friday, the University will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the parcel of land, located on Gateway Blvd. near Quest Church.

AU was originally granted a Certificate of Need to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County by the Georgia Department of Community Health, back in 2014.

The planned hospital is set to host a Level II trauma center, an 18-bed emergency department, six operating rooms, 24 intensive care rooms and 76 medical-surgical rooms.

Doctor’s Hospital still has an appeal filed against the state’s decision to grant the Certificate of Need to AU. The courts have not yet ruled on that appeal.