City of Augusta to host open house to improve Augusta public transit system

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- The City of Augusta kicks off its comprehensive study of the Augusta Public Transit system with an open house meeting at the Jamestown Community center.

The meeting will consist of reviewing the initial routes and schedule concepts for existing and potential riders. Also on the agenda are plans to improve access to retail destinations and cross-town connections.

Pat Stevens, Augusta transit Director says they want to hear from the community regarding changes they’d like to see.

“We’ve started addressing better connectivity and started addressing better scheduling and providing a possible route to Fort Gordon gate 1. What’s important about all of this is we’re doing it with the same budget that we’ve been operating under regularly. Stevens said.

The open house events will be held tonight at the Jamestown Community Center from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Wednesday at the Augusta-Richmond County Library from 3:00-5:00 pm.

For more information visit http://www.connectaugusta.com