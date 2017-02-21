Missing girl last seen on Virginia Avenue

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing girl.

11-year-old Kaymaya Greene was last seen on at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 18th, on the 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black & blue Jordan shoes.

She has been known to ride a pink Huffy bicycle in the area of Dogwood Terrace.

If you have any information on Greene please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.