No agreement on Probation Office requirement

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders still have issues with the best way to run the new probation office.

The plan approved last year called for the probation officers to be to certified police officers, however that is making it difficult to hire staff and some say that requirement needs to be dropped.

But supporters say its needed to help the office operate.

“Once you don’t have some one who is not post certified in the office the probation office somebody comes in and starts a fight or there’s a disruption there’s nothing legally the gentleman who’s not post certified can do but sit and watch as an innocent by stander,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioners voted to send the matter back to committee for more discussion.