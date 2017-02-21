Spike traps planted on NC trail injure hikers, culprit sought

JACKSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Pinnacle Park in North Carolina is closed after police say someone left as many as 60 spikes intentionally on a trail. We’re told some hikers have been hurt.

Sylva Police tell 7 News the chief returned to the park Monday and found the number of spikes was higher than the 40 that were earlier reported. The spikes or nails were hammered into logs and other spots along the trail.

A runner had a foot impaled by a nail on the trail according to The Citizen-Times. The paper reports a second runner had a nail go through a shoe on the trail, but wasn’t injured.

Pinnacle Park is an 1,100 acre tract of land near Sylva. It features trails called the West Fork Trail, East Fork and the Bridge Trail according to Hike WNC.com

A $1,000 reward is being offered to help find the person who left the spikes behind. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sylva Police Department at (828) 586-2916.