United Way of the CSRA raises millions for the community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– $3,312,613: That’s how much money the CSRA raised for United Way in 2016.

Scott Johnson, board chair for United Way, told us where the millions will go.

“All the money that was raised as a result of the campaign this year will be used for programs right here in the CSRA. We have several partner agencies and programs, so the money will go right to those programs,” Johnson said.

Laverne Gold, president and CEO, said United Way is a unique organization because it doesn’t have just one single focus. The CSRA’s United Way funds 46 different programs in 24 agencies.

Agencies include the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and the Family Y.

Gold said the 2016 campaign wasn’t always easy…

“We had a lot of obstacles this year. Several companies closed, and the contracts they had with surrounding companies downsized, but we still had a great, great campaign because we came back from a long ways,” Gold explained.

Gold said the campaign wouldn’t have been possible without help from local business leaders. Derrick Sumter works for Plant Vogtle, and he served as the plant’s campaign manager.

“We raised over $320,000, that was actually Vogtle 1-4 site. We had multiple fundraisers, and as you heard Karen Felic speak, Kiss the Pig…. Overall it was a great experience, it was fun… it definitely kept me busy.. yeah, another two jobs,” Sumter concluded.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions raised the most money– over 4 hundred thousand dollars. Club Car and Southern Nuclear Operating Company both raised over three hundred thousand dollars.

That three million dollars will be put to good use in our community.