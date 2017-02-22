12 Sentinel Offender Services lawsuits settled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several local lawsuits against Sentinel Offender Services have been settled.

The attorney in the case tells us 12 lawsuits involving claims of wrongful arrest were settled this month.

The amount those suits were settled for is confidential and is not being released.

There are still two lawsuits against Sentinel pending in Columbia County, one of which is a class action suit.

There is another class action suit pending in Federal Court in Brunswick, Georgia.

Sentinel operated probation services in Richmond County until the beginning of this year, when the city of Augusta decided to run its own probation.