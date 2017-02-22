Augusta public transit study takes input from residents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The local government is looking to improve the city’s bus system without spending any more money on it. A traffic study that began back in September is now looking to get the public’s input on Augusta Transit. The Augusta Transportation Department hosted the second of two open houses Wednesday night to learn more about what the public wants.

Augusta resident Annette Mckie says she depends on the bus system for mobility.

“I have trouble walking and breathing,” she said. “And it’s just putting me really out.”

She’s not the only one. According to the most recent available U.S. Census data, nearly 14 percent of Augustans have disabilities. Many of those people also depend on the buses, which some say aren’t up to the standards for a city Augusta’s size.

Local leaders are looking for ways to make public transit better.

“Today we’re looking at our existing routes,” said Augusta Public Transit director Pat Stephens. “How can we make our current funding go a little farther? Make it more convenient for the customers? Provide better connections and more predictable service?”

But because the city hasn’t dedicated any more money to public transit, the improvements can only go so far.

Many riders say they want the buses to run longer, as well as on weekends. But those wants will have to wait.

“All of that comes at a price,” Stephens said. “And the bottom line is we’ve got to build up to that slowly. This process where we are right now, as I like to say…the beginning of stages of those so we can gradually put it together.”

In the meantime, the city is looknig at more modest goals. One of those is having buses run every hour on every route.

Mckie says these meetings are a step in the right direction.

“It’s getting a little better,” she said. “If we’re having things like this, it’s getting better.”

The transit director says the study is laying out a road map to improve public transportation, but we need be patient.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Stephens said.

The transportation consultant hired by the city will make the final recommendation on how to improve the bus system in May.

You can learn more about the traffic study here.