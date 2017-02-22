Chairman Ron Cross says plans moving forward for Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Related Coverage Columbia County G.O. Bonds to fund new park projects

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – Dirt is moving and plans are in the works for several General Obligation Bond projects in Columbia County.

We’ve already told you about the $70 million dollars that came in to the county last week, paving the way for new and expanded parks within the county.

Now, Chairman Ron Cross says the architect over the Performing Arts Center met with him and county leaders, Wednesday, to look over the preliminary plans.

“We met with a mechanical and electrical engineer a little over a week ago. They’re starting their work. We hope to be out for bid for early summer, if not before to hopefully get that under construction by fall,” said Cross.

Cross says he already has big plans once the Performing Arts Center is finished.

“The long term vision is to have it for Broadway type plays and musicals. Also, a learning center for young drama students and musicians…kind of an academy of arts, drama and sciences,” said Cross.

Columbia County resident, Erin Hatfield, says she takes advantage of the parks in Columbia County and is excited that something new is on its way, like the Performing Arts Center.

“I’d love something like that. That seems like something fun to go to, especially on the weekends,” said Hatfield.

The Performing Arts Center will be right in the center of the much anticipated Plaza across from Evans Towne Center Park. It’s expected to be filled with shops and a place for residential living.

“The first building, the bids are due next week. They will be getting into construction within the next two or three weeks. So, a lot is going to be happening over there,” said Cross.

“I have seen the sign for it, so it does look like it’s fun. I love shopping of course,” said Hatfield.

Cross says he has the voters to thank for it.

“The citizens, regardless of the complaints we get or some dissatisfaction, are concerned about Columbia County and improving the good quality of life that we already have,” said Cross.

Cross says there have been talks regarding an interstate interchange at Louisville Road.

That would open up the area around I-20 for commercial development and give access to Ft. Gordon.

Money has also come in to expand the Columbia County Judicial Center.