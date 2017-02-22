Changing plans for new landfill will take months

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A new landfill in south Augusta is still months or more away.

The proposal is for a construction and demolition materials landfill at a site off Dixon Airline road,

however the city’s “waste management plan” doesn’t allow for it.

Commissioners approved making the plan, that could clear the way for the new landfill.

“This process is somewhat lengthy we’ll go to an R.F.P. (request for proposals) with a consultant we’ll then come in and start the planning process we’ll embrace the public and then we’ll take our findings back to the commission and then we’ll define what we want included in that plan finish up the plan and move forward,” says Environmental Services Director Mark Johnson

Johnson says the city landfill takes in construction materials already so he says the new landfill isn’t needed.

He says if the new landfill is approved it the city landfill will have to make up lost revenues. .