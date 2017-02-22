Columbia County says no need for traffic woes once hospital comes to Gateway area

Related Coverage Augusta University buys land in Grovetown for health care campus

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA – Columbia County says there’s no need for traffic woes once the expected hospital is built at the Gateway in Grovetown.

Traffic-engineering is sharing plans with NewsChannel 6 for how the county will ease traffic coming to and from the Gateway area.

Columbia County Traffic Engineering Director Steve Cassell says the road will continue from Gateway Boulevard to a roundabout that will direct traffic to either Wrightsboro Road or a parallel route to I-20, offering a more east-west connectivity.

“When the roadway is done, it will hopefully be done around the same time as the hospital and we won’t have to worry too much about traffic,” said Cassell.

Cassell says those plans have been in the works since 2013.