Cross Creek advances, Grovetown falls in second round of GHSA playoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Cross Creek Razorbacks (25-4) knocked off LaGrange 44-35 in the second round of the 4A GHSA playoffs.
Grovetown lost to Chattahoochee 61-48 in the 6A playoffs. Destiny Marshall scored 21 points to lead the Warriors, who finish the season at 21-8.
GHSA Girls Playoffs (Second Round)
Class A:
Aquinas 36, Stratford Academy 52
Class 4A:
ARC, Sandy Creek
LaGrange 35, Cross Creek 44
Class 6A:
Chattahoochee 61, Grovetown 48
Greenbrier 28, Mays 81
GISA Boys Playoffs (First Round)
Class 2A:
Briarwood 56, Grace Christian 37
Class 3A:
Brookwood 36, Augusta Prep 45
Valwood 44, Westminster 61