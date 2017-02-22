Cross Creek advances, Grovetown falls in second round of GHSA playoffs

nathan-palm By Published:
ghsa

 

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Cross Creek Razorbacks (25-4) knocked off LaGrange 44-35 in the second round of the 4A GHSA playoffs.

Grovetown lost to Chattahoochee 61-48 in the 6A playoffs. Destiny Marshall scored 21 points to lead the Warriors, who finish the season at 21-8.

 

GHSA Girls Playoffs (Second Round)

Class A:

Aquinas 36, Stratford Academy 52

Class 4A:

ARC, Sandy Creek

LaGrange 35, Cross Creek 44

Class 6A:

Chattahoochee 61, Grovetown 48

Greenbrier 28, Mays 81

 

GISA Boys Playoffs (First Round)

Class 2A:

Briarwood 56, Grace Christian 37

Class 3A:

Brookwood 36, Augusta Prep 45

Valwood 44, Westminster 61

 

 

 

