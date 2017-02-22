Powerball fever hits the CSRA as the jackpot surpasses $403 million

Augusta, GA. (WJBF)- The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing is now at an estimated $403 million after no one matched all six numbers Saturday. The pending jackpot is one of the largest prizes ever offered for the game.

For some there’s of course a personal benefit to playing and winning the powerball but there’s also an educational benefit as well.

What’s unique about the Georgia lottery in particular is that money is transferred into the lottery for education account which goes towards the state HOPE scholarship for students. Last year Georgia ranked 9th highest in the nation for money received from the lottey. Skyler Thompson, a customer who purchased a powerball ticket talked about what he would do if he were to win the powerball jackpot.

“Half a billion dollars think about that, how much could you do with half a billion dollars? How much good could you do? I could donate some of it I could take care of some of my family. I could start my own family which i’m currently trying to do so i’m excited about that.” Thompson said.

The twice-weekly Powerball drawings are at 11 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday and Saturday.