Transit study doesn’t recommend what riders want most

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Joshua Williams knows Augusta’s bus service isn’t perfect so he supporting this effort to improve it.

“I think it’s a good thing George I really do I really do I think it’s a good thing not only for the people but also the city,” said Williams while waiting on the bus.

That’s the reason consultants are proposing changes, two different route options to streamline service, make access easier to stores and make the schedule simpler.

“What we want to do is make the system simple enough a new arrival can see the system map is something I can understand and give it a try,” said Transit Consultant Boris Palchik, of Nelson Nygaard.

And for Transit this could be done without breaking the budget. “What’s important about all of this we’re doing it with the same budget what we’ve been operating under regularly,” said Transit Director Pat Stephens.

Riders we talked to would like to see other changes like having the buses stay on the road later and on Sundays.

“I think it should a little later so everybody get an sensible time home for those who don’t have transportation,” said Williams.

“The hours are too short because a lot of people get off jobs late and the need transportation they have to call some body and pay so much money to get back home,” said rider Leatrice Sturgis.

The transit study found a majority of riders wanted to see longer hours however that’s not being recommended now because that -would- increase costs.

“It’s understandable why they want more service later service Sunday service because that doesn’t exist today but we do have to work within the confines of the existing budget,” said Palchik.

Consultant are doing an analysis to see if there are other sources of funding available that could be put to expanding service, but consultants call that long term a final report on the route changes is scheduled to be complete by May