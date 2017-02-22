WJBF Scholar Athlete: Evans’ Cydney Delley

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Cydney Delley is one of the top sprinters in the CSRA and one of the best runners to ever walk the halls at Evans High School.

Delley will graduate in May as the school record holder in the 400-meter and 200-meter races. She has been a Georgia state finalist the past two seasons, and qualified for the New Balance Outdoor Championships last summer. For Delley though, it’s more about academics than athletics.

“My goal is to be a doctor,” Delley said. “It’s keep to the books and keep my focus on what’s important. You can’t run forever, you can’t be an athlete forever, you have to have a plan B. Actually, that’s my plan A. You have to have something to say, ‘If this doesn’t work, [or] if I get injured, I still have a foundation that’s strong.'”

Her parents noticed her commitment to academics as soon as Cydney decided she wanted to run at a Power Five conference school.

“She wanted to go SEC or ACC and she knew to get into one of those schools she had to have good grades,” Cydney’s father, Jay Delley, said. “We really saw her light up when she made that decision to really push herself academically.”

Cydney plans to sign a national letter of intent to Wake Forest when the signing period opens on April 12th where she will continue to run and major in neonatology.