Commission doesn’t heed department directors concerns on landfill

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s what’s standing in the way of a new construction and demolition landfill in south Augusta

‘I don’t want anything changed because we have a good landfill first of all but there’s no harm in looking at it,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But on Tuesday commissioners voted in favor of amending the plan.

“And we see if this can even happen I mean the horse has not left the barn there’s not a landfill going down in south Augusta.

Environmental services director Mark Johnson says the current plan doesn’t allow a new landfill because one of the things it considers is whether there’s a need for it.

Need in our plan is defined as ten years of air space and we have 140 years of air space here.

Johnson told city leaders there are other concerns if they change the plan to make way for the new landfill,

“There’s a financial impact you add more landfills it takes away from the viability of other solid waste programs,” said Johnson.

As Environmental Services Director Johnson is the city’s subject matter expect on landfills he expressed his concerns to commissioners about amending the provisions of the waste management plan yet commissioners voted to move forward anyway

“I listened to Mister Johnson’s expertise and his opinion we can also look at it to not to make sure but we can look at it to determine once and for all how beneficial it can be or can’t be,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I don’t think we over rode him all we did was this company has been dealing with this fir a year and a half, all we did was start the planning process that we we’re going to have to do anyway,” said Commissioner Frantom.

Commissioners say amending the Waste Management plan will require public hearings so residents will be able to weigh in on whether they want to see it changed.

The plan was up for renewal next year any way so the commission vote simply starts the process a year earlier, Mark Johnson says consultants will be involved and it will take about a year.