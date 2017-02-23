Richmond County Deputy in accident, suspect still on the loose

Augusta, GA –

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s office, A deputy was hit in his car after responding to a call to back up North Augusta who was reportedly in a chase coming into Richmond County across 5th Street.

According to witnesses, the deputy was traveling north on 12th street across Jones St. when he was hit by a Dodge Challenger that ran the stop sign while traveling on Jones St. The driver of the challenger got out of the car and ran away.

Currently it doesn’t appear the Challenger was the vehicle being pursued by the other authorities.

The deputy was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with what is reported to be minor injuries.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.