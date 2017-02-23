End it movement works to end Human trafficking across the nation

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- In Georgia slavery and Human trafficking continues to be a serious concern so much so that voters recently passed the safe harbor act to dedicate funding for child victims of sex trafficking. Now the end it movement’s “Shine a light on Slavery day” is raising even more awareness.

The movement is made up of several organizations fighting for 27 million men, women, and children trapped in various forms of sex trafficking and forced labor.

This millenial-driven movement began in Atlanta in 2013 at a conference sponsored by a Buckhead church and has even garnered support from celebrities like Ashton Kutcher.

On shine a light for slavery day the nonprofit is asking people to draw a red X on their hand and tell their community about the movement through social media.

Gail Pendergrast who works with I’m Aware, a local organization working to educate the community about human trafficking, says the campaign is about awareness.

“it’s for people to become aware because once we’re aware we began to take action. So the idea of putting an ex on your hand on a specific day sharing that all over Facebook and social media and Instagram just has people who don’t know about it asking what that means and that’s what we want.” Pendergrast said.

The red X has already been shared more than 500 million times. And now you can get involved by not only marking an X on your hand but posting your picture using the Hashtag #enditmovement

To report human trafficking or any other suspicious activity call the Hotline number for the Commercial Explotation of Children at (888)-373-7888 or visit http://www.enditmovement.com to learn more.