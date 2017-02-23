Exchange Club Donation Day helps local organizations

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Fun and games are really paying off for of local social and cultural programs.

It was donations day at the Exchange Club of Augusta. The group handing checks to more than 60 local organizations to help off-set program costs. The Exchange Club raised the tens of thousands of dollars in donations from the Georgia Carolina State Fair and its charity golf tournament.

“”We have people apply for those grants and we honor those grants today we gave away to 62 organizations as you heard earlier between the prize money from the fair for the contests arts and what not over 200 thousand dollars back into the community so we’re very proud,” said Ken Hardy, President of the Exchange Club.

The Winner of this year’s Sheriff Ronnie Strength award went to the community in schools organization..WJBF NewsChanel 6’s Brad Mean has the honor and privileged to served as emcee for the annual event.