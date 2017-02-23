Former Westside Patriot Commings signs minor league deal with Atlanta Braves

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — According to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, Augusta native Sanders Commings has signed a minor-league deal with his homestate ball club.

Commings, a 2008 graduate at Westside High School, played football and baseball during his days as a Patriot. He went on to play college football at the University of Georgia before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Following three injury-riddled seasons, Sanders stepped away from football and starting training for a baseball career within the past several months.

