GHSA announces state basketball title games to be hosted on UGA, Georgia Tech campuses

Press Release from the GHSA:

The schedules for the championship round of the 2017 GHSA / Dr. Ralph Swearngin State Basketball Tournament have been set with consideration given for competitive balance between the two final sites as well as travel issues for the teams likely to be vying for the trophies.

The four-day finals will tip off with the Class A Public girls and boys playing at the University of Georgia on Wednesday, March 8. Then the Class 5A teams will battle that evening as the GHSA decides basketball winners in Athens for the first time since 1941.

Thursday’s schedule at UGA begins at 11 a.m., with the AAASP Wheelchair title game followed by the 3A and 6A girls and boys finals later (see chart below for exact game times).

Friday’s action returns to Georgia Tech for the first time since 2003 and will tip off with the Class A Private school girls and boys championship games. Later that same evening, the two Class 4A titles will be decided.

The tournament concludes on Saturday at Tech with the 2A games followed by the 7A title matches.

All the final games (as well as the March 4 semifinals) will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

“The University of Georgia and Georgia Tech have two of the premier basketball complexes in the state,” said GHSA Executive Director Gary Phillips. “Both schools worked tirelessly with the GHSA to devise a schedule that eliminates any conflict between the state championship games and the Bulldogs’ and Yellow Jackets’ own use of these marvelous facilities. The primary goal of the GHSA is to promote the best interests of Georgia’s high school student-athletes, and we are thrilled at the experience these venues will offer to the teams, their schools and their fans.”

When

First Round: Feb. 17-19

Second Round: Feb. 22-23

Quarterfinals: Feb. 28 – March 1

Semifinals: March 4

State Championships: March 8-11

Where – Semifinals (March 4)

1A Private – Cobb Civic Center

1A Public – Valdosta State University

2A – Georgia College & State University

3A – Armstrong State University

4A – Augusta University

5A – Columbus State University

6A – Ft. Valley State University

7A – University of West Georgia

Where – Championships

Stegeman Coliseum (March 8-9)

100 Smith Street

Athens, GA 30602

directions

McCamish Pavilion (March 10-11)

965 Fowler St., NW

Atlanta, GA 30332

directions

Additional Information

Please note the following when coming to the Finals:

* No outside food or drink will be allowed into the arena

* No noisemakers will be allowed into the arena

* No posters or signs larger than 8.5″ x 11″ will be allowed into the arena

* No drones will be allowed into the arena

Championship Schedule

Wed., March 8 – Univ. of Georgia

2:00 pm – Girls A Public

4:00 pm – Boys A Public

6:00 pm – Girls 5A

8:00 pm – Boys 5A

Thurs., March 9 – Univ. of Georgia

11:00 am – AAASP Wheelchair Championship

2:00 pm – Girls 3A

4:00 pm – Boys 3A

6:00 pm – Girls 6A

8:00 pm – Boys 6A

Fri., March 10 – Georgia Tech

2:00 pm – Girls A Private

4:00 pm – Boys A Private

6:00 pm – Girls 4A

8:00 pm – Boys 4A

Sat., March 11 – Georgia Tech

2:00 pm – Girls 2A

4:00 pm – Boys 2A

6:00 pm – Girls 7A

8:00 pm – Boys 7A

Tickets

Admission fee for the First Round through the Quarterfinal Round is $7.00 for single games and $10.00 for doubleheaders. Admission fee for the Semifinal and Final Rounds is $12.00 per day.

Pre-event tickets for Semifinals and Championship Finals (UGA / GT *TBD) can be purchasedon GoFan. Tickets purchased on GoFan must be presented on a smart phone for entry.

NFHS Network – Video Streaming

All Semifinal and Championship Finals are Live at NFHSNetwork.com/GHSA. There will also be select playoff games by NFHS Network member schools, who will stream their own games. A 30-day subscription is $9.95 for an all-access, unlimited viewing pass on any device for all events, any sport and even access to other member state association. DVDs can also be ordered at NFHSNetwork.com. Spread the word to family, friends and fans. NFHS Network – High School Happens Here!

Live Stats

Get live statistics for and play-by-play from championship finals will be at www.wgtcathletics.com/ghsa courtesy of West Georgia Technical College.

Event Program

Event programs produced by ScoreAtlanta. Free to fans at semifinals & championship finals venues.

Merchandise

State championship merchandise will be available on site by Team IP.

Sports Medicine

Sports medicine coverage at finals provided by Sports Medicine South and Gwinnett Medical Center.

Playoff Brackets

Girls Playoff Brackets

Boys Playoff Brackets