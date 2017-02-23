North Augusta hoping experience leads them to 4A state championship

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta girls basketball team will make its second straight appearance in the SCHSL state semifinals on Friday.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets were making their first state semifinal appearance since 2006 and lost to Sumter in overtime. This year, North Augusta is hoping that experience can help lead them to the state title game.

“Last year we were really nervous going into the game,” sophomore guard Mya Burns said. “I think it will really help us this year because we’ll be less nervous and more prepared for the big arena and everybody there.”

“We didn’t know what to expect,” junior forward Amari Young said. “We had never been at that point before and we were inexperienced. This year we have more experience and more to look to and know what to expect.”

North Augusta head coach Crystal Cummings said last year was a new experience for the entire team, so this season has been more of a business-like approach.

“You know last year at this time we were all celebrating making it to the final four,” Cummings said. “This year it was expected, so we’re all about busines, and we’re kicking butt and taking names.”

The Yellow Jackets (26-0) play Greenville (24-3) in the 4A Upper State Final on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville.