North Augusta resident says panhandling becoming big problem, statute needs to be enforced

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s illegal to solicit within the city on North Augusta, but one resident says he continues to see the same person begging for money at different places.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is taking a closer look into how law enforcement is combating the issue.

A picture posted on Facebook sparked the conversation about people asking for money within the city limits.

North Augusta homeowner Dominique Poulin says at one point he was homeless and that’s why he’s not opposed to giving to the less fortunate.

However, now that he’s had more than one run-in with the man in the picture, he thinks panhandlers are becoming a problem in North Augusta.

“Well it started one morning at the gas station at Kroger,” Poulin told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “I went to fill up and this gentleman was asking for money and I said okay. So he filled up and I paid for it and two weeks later I saw the same character in front of the Kroger in a wheelchair.”

Poulin says the last time he saw the man begging for money was at this North Augusta Kroger. That’s when his wife decided to alert North Augusta Public Safety.

Sargent Luke Sherman says his officers don’t get to many calls about panhandlers in the city, but when they do respond to violations they use the opportunity to educate offenders.

“It is an arrestable offense,” Sherman said. “Normally officers use their discretion to inform people about the law and give them a warning just so they know about it and they won’t do it again.”

Sherman says violators are checked out for outstanding warrants or pending offenses.

If their record is clear Public Safety officers help in any way they can.

“Sometimes people get down on their luck and we understand that,” he said. “If we can we try to refer them out to the Salvation Army or Community Ministries on Buena Vista Avenue. To see if they might be able to provide assistance to get them what they need.”

Sargent Sherman says on average Public Safety officers responds to around 10 call a month about panhandlers.