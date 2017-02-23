Richmond County deputy recovering after crash; Suspect on loose

UPDATE (8:30PM) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was responding to a call to back up North Augusta Public Safety in a chase coming into Richmond County across the 5th Street Bridge. Witnesses told investigators that the deputy was traveling north on 12th Street crossing Jones Street when he was struck by a Dodge Challenger that ran the stop sign. The driver of the Challenger fled on foot, but is not believed to be suspect that was originally being pursued. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, according to investigators. More updates as they become available…

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after a crash involving his patrol car Thursday night. It happened at the intersection of Springfield Way and Jones Street downtown.Law enforcement on scene told NewsChannel 6 that the deputy had been taken to Augusta University Medical Center with minor injuries, and that the suspect fled on foot. No further details have been released, including how the incident began.

The intersection is blocked while the investigation continues. NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information and will provide it as it becomes available.