23rd annual Battle of Aiken highlights the Civil War through live reenactment

Aiken, Sc. (WJBF)- Starting today in Aiken – thousands of school kids will travel back in time. They’ll learn what life was like during the civil war. Then this weekend, everybody is invited to the 23rd annual Battle of Aiken Reenactment.

The event will be held at the Confederate memorial park from Friday through Sunday.The battle of Aiken was fought on February 11 and 12th in 1865. It was a battle to stop the march to the mills in Graniteville, SC and the Confederate Powder works in Augusta, GA

It was the last victory for the confederacy in the War Between the States and now every year students and the community have an opportunity to interact with historians of the era through several presentations, tours, and living history as well as enjoy carnival like food and games.

Danny Francis of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has been apart of the event for the last 15 years and said its important for the community to learn about this important moment in history.

“You will cross the line into 1860 and its just like it was in 1860 we have settlers in huge tents selling uniforms spirit clothing books pictures and so forth but then you’ve got an 18 acre battle field where you’re going to see the war and i’m telling you that’s the big part of it when the cannons go off you can feel the earth move between your feet.” Francis said.

For a full list of events for the Battle of Aiken you can visit www.battleofaiken.org