6 year old killed, 6 more hurt after SUV crashes into dentist’s office

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a Mercedes SUV came crashing through the glass exterior at Vital Smiles, a dental care center near Western Hills Mall. A 6 year-old boy was killed and 6 adults were injured in the incident.

Midfield’s police chief told CBS42 that there were three people inside of the SUV–including the female driver and a 10-year-old child. To the chief’s knowledge, no one inside the vehicle was injured. However, he described the driver as being “inconsolable” and “bawling.”

“We have the driver at the police department, just trying to figure out exactly what happened,” said Chief Frank Belcher. “We don’t know whether it’s a vehicle malfunction–whether it’s driver error, we really don’t know.”

Evidence technicians were on the scene for most of the afternoon, collecting items and taking pictures. Belcher said they also had the driver’s telephone and are currently searching for any surveillance video of the crash. They’re asking anyone who may have taken videos on their personal devices to contact the police department.

“We have our chaplain, Midfield PD’s chaplain is dealing with the family members and workers from here at the hospital,” Belcher said. “We’re also reaching out to them over the next couple of days–if they need someone to talk to, we’re just offering all of our services.”

The chief was clear that the situation is still developing — and everything is still under investigation. Currently, there have been no charges filed. “I’ve been policing now for 27 years,” he said. “I’ve seen just about everything you could possibly imagine. I guess over the years, you just try to give answers to the family.”

In a release, Birmingham City Schools identified Camlyn Lee as the 6-year-old killed in the crash. Lee was a kindergartner at Central Park Elementary School.

Central Park Elementary School Principal Andra Walls said grief counselors will be at school to assist staff and students with the loss of the 6-year-old.

Principal Walls released a statement:

He was a wonderful child, full of life. Kind to everyone and friendly. He had an enthusiasm for education. He loved everyone at Central Park and everyone at Central Park loved him. The family has our deepest sympathy and our hearts and prayers are with them.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will not be releasing the identity of the deceased child until Friday morning. Family members have identified the child to other media outlets, but CBS42 has not reported the child’s identity, as there is some confusion as to whether the mother of the child has been notified.

Vital Smiles released the following statement from Dr. John Rose, Lead Dentist of Vital Smiles Alabama. We have redacted the name of the victim from the statement:

“We are devastated by the tragedy this morning, and send our deepest condolences to [redacted’s] family. A number of people, including several of our employee family, are currently being treated for their injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured.”