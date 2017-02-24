Arrest made in North Augusta home invasions

WJBF Staff Published:
javier-west-mug

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars charged in two North Augusta home invasions.

This week, North Augusta Public Safety arrested Javier West.

He is charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, Kidnapping and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On Wednesday, West broke into a home on Winburn Street while the residents were sleeping. He held them at gunpoint and demanded an amount of unspecified property.

West fled after a brief struggle with the residents. Witnesses later led investigators to where West was hiding and he was taken into custody.

Further investigation connected West to a home invasion the night before on Yardley Drive.

West is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s