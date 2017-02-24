Augusta University Health celebrates purchase of land for hospital

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta University Health has been working to build a hospital in Columbia Columbia County since it was GRU. Friday, they celebrated a crucial step toward that goal– the purchase of the site on which they’re planning to build.

“We’re just excited to celebrate the first real step of building a state-of-the-art health center right here in Columbia County,” said AU President Dr. Brooks Keel. “So the purchase of this land is that next step and we’re excited to celebrate that.”

To build a hospital in Georgia, you have to get a “Certificate of Need” from the state’s Department of Community Health.

“Certificate of need is actually a process that the state of Georgia uses to make sure that there’s access to all citizens within a state to healthcare,” said Shawn Foster, who is the chief officer of operations for AU Health Systems.

According to the state’s Certificate of Need Tracking and Appeals Report, AU beat out University and Doctors Hospitals to build in Columbia back in 2014. Both have appealed the department’s decision. Both those appeals were denied.

Now, Doctor’s Hospital is fighting in court, and AU is waiting to hear the results before they begin construction.

“The argument is is that DCH did not actually have the authority to award of CON to start with,” Foster said.

They are also arguing that there is no need for a hospital in Columbia County.

“The argument is Doctors Hospital has not really had their day in court to be able to argue their case of why a hospital should not be built in Columbia County,” Foster said.

Keel says they want to be respectful of the judicial process, but he says they already have a certificate of need, and they’re anxious to break ground as soon as the courts make the decision on whether to hear Doctor’s case or dismiss it.

Foster says he believes the court will have a decision sometime this Spring and that the hospital will take about three years to build.