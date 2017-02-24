City code no laughing matter for Augusta business

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) For an Augusta business owner city regulations are no laughing matter.

Jackson Brown has opened a new sports bar off Walton Way Extension and wants to make it a comedy club bringing in national acts. However, because of its location, bringing in the comedians would be a violation of city code. However he says if he wanted to have karaoke, -that- would be okay.

“If we quit singing and start telling jokes we’re violating the code we’re just trying to work within the system the best we can to bet the commission to allow me to do comedy even just one week a month would be good for me,”said business owner Jackson Brown.

Brown is leasing the building and was basing his business plan on having comedy nights.