CNN, BBC and others blocked from White House media briefing

Sean Spicer

WASHINGTON, DC – CNN says they and other organizations were blocked from a gaggle with Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.

They says the gaggle was held instead of the regular briefing.

The White House handpicked organizations and didn’t permit them, New York Times, Politico, Buzzfeed and a lot o the foreign press, according to CNN.

They say Associated Press and Time boycotted.

The major networks were allowed in along with Breitbart, Washington Times and One America News.

They say the White House hasn’t offered an explanation yet.

