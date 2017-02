Related Coverage Former AR Johnson teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Richmond County teacher is set to appear in court Friday, facing a new set of charges.

Jayson Reed is now facing an additional two counts of sexual assault and two counts of child molestation.

Reed was a math teacher at A.R. Johnson Magnet School until January.

A spokesperson for the school system says that’s when an allegation was made against Reed by a former student, who is now in college, and Reed resigned.