Learn about medical malpractice from Nicholson Revell Law Firm

Nicholson Revell LLP, Attorneys at Law is an advertiser of The Dish.

Nicholson Revell Law Firm helps us understand what medical malpractice is in this segment of The Dish.

More about Nicholson Revell LLP, Attorneys at Law:

(706) 722-8784

Gateway Professional Center

4137 Columbia Rd.

Augusta, GA 30907

http://www.nicholsonrevell.com

https://www.facebook.com/nicholsonrevell

Sam G. Nicholson has been practicing law in Augusta for over 35 years. He has built his reputation as an attorney who strives to achieve the best results for all clients through dedication, hard work and by providing prompt attention to his client’s legal needs. He is a senior partner in the Law Firm of Nicholson Revell LLP.

Mr. Nicholson grew up in Augusta and received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University in 1974. He then graduated from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 1978 where he was Vice President of the Student Bar Association and received the Dean’s Certificate of Appreciation.

Throughout his career, Sam has handled a variety of legal matters for his clients. However, for the last few years, he has focused on representing individuals who have been seriously injured as a result of the negligence or wrongdoing of another. Sam has been named a “Super Lawyer” in the State of Georgia for five of the last six years and has also been selected to the National Trial Lawyers Association. He is past president of the Augusta Bar Association and is a member of the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia. He is also a member of the American Bar Association, the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Augusta Bar Foundation and is Chairman of the Grants Committee.

Sam’s father practiced law in Augusta for over 40 years beginning in 1932. Sam carries on that tradition today with the help of his son, George Sam, who represents the Nicholson family’s third generation to practice law in Augusta.

Nicholson Revell LLP, Attorneys at Law is an advertiser of The Dish.