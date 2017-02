Greenville, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — A year ago, the Yellow Jackets fell just short to Sumter in the Upper State final, but this time around North Augusta beat Greenville 67-53 to advance to the state championship game.

Check out the highlights and team reaction in the video above.

North Augusta will play Wilson next Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia for the SCHSL Class 4A state championship.