Preliminary plans of Whiskey Road improvements unveiled to community

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Thursday, plans for the proposed Whiskey Road improvements were unveiled.

All the preliminary designs, presented to the public, are based on input from the community. 

Some of the new additions could include more sidewalks and cross walks, more greenery and making intersections more visible. 

“They kind of took it and gave us some ideas on what it would look like. So that people can come back and say you know if you did this, this is what New Ellenton Main Street area could look like in the future or this is what a new intersection would look like.” Aiken County Planning & Development Director Stephen Strohminger told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Aiken City, Aiken County and the City of New Ellenton are working to complete the Whiskey Road traffic study.

They hope to have it done by the summer.

A timeline for the improvement project hasn’t been released yet.

