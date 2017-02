Richmond County, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County mother is behind bars facing multiple charges in death of her 9 year old son earlier this month.

He died after an accident at the intersection of Pepperidge and Monte Carlo Drive.

Investigators say Brandon Burke was unrestrained in the back seat of the car.

The driver of the car was Burke’s mother, Nyako Turner.

She’s been booked into the Richmond County Jail facing DUI, vehicular homicide and several other charges.