Richmond County, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County deputy is recovering after being involved in a crash.

It happened Thursday night at the intersection of 12th and Jones Street in Augusta.

Investigators say the deputy was called to help with a chase out of North Augusta when he was hit by a Dodge Challenger that ran a stop sign.

The driver of the Challenger ran away.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.