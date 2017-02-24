T. W. Josey takes home big awards in Richmond County Schools CTAE Expo

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Students competing in Richmond County School System’s CTAE Expo walked away with some extra skills and awards.

The Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Expo brought together nearly 100 students competing in various categories such as public speaking, team decision making and sales presentation.

The students received first, second and third place awards in each category.

The delegation from T. W. Josey High School took home the overall first place award for the expo. A. R. Johnson Magnet School won second place and Cross Creek High School came in third.