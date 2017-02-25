Augusta defeats Montevallo in PBC tournament quarterfinals

Courtesy: Augusta Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The top-seeded Augusta University men’s basketball team won its seventh consecutive game on Saturday with a 107-99 victory over the Montevallo Falcons in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Quarterfinal game in Christenberry Fieldhouse. The Jaguars scored their season high in points and broke the 100-point mark for the second time this season to advance in the postseason.

After claiming the PBC East Division Championship with the best conference record in the entire league, Augusta (23-6) was presented with its trophy and awards in a pregame ceremony from PBC Commissioner Dave Brunk.

Augusta will face Columbus State, the No. 2 seed in the west division, in the PBC Tournament Semifinal game on Saturday, March 4 in the Finis Horne Arena. Lander University will host the tournament in Greenwood, S.C. The 2017 PBC Tourney went to the highest remaining seed in the east division.

Augusta head coach Dip Metress is 9-7 all-time against Montevallo that dates back to the 2007-08 season. Senior Keshun Sherrill led all players with 29 points. He added eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Sophomore Aaron Byrd scored a career-best 18 off the bench, while sophomore Deane Williams notched a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards. Sophomore Tyvez Monroe added 12 points.

The rebound battle went to the Jags 37-16.

Montevallo (17-10) was led by Javonte Douglas, who had 16 at the first half, and ended the day with 26. Kevin Kelly added 23 points.

AU shot 61 percent from the floor (36-of-59) while the Falcons went 35-for-60 (58.3 percent). The three-point shot was sizzling for each squad as AU made 11-of-18 (61.1 percent) and FMU 10-of-20 (50 percent).

Sherrill hit two early treys and Ja’Shawn Brooks followed with one at the top of the key to build a 16-10 Jaguar lead. Javonte Douglas dug Montevallo out of a hole to make it a two-point game, but Sherrill’s third trey of the game made it 23-18 for Augusta.

Sherrill went 4-for-4 from the arc in the opening half, as Augusta totaled eight treys total in the first 20 minutes. Augusta led 49-38 at the half and remained ahead the rest of the game.

UM made a trio of three pointers in the first eight minutes of the second half and the Falcons fought to get back into a 69-61 game with 11:07 to play. A pair of free throws from Jamaar Taylor brought UM even close, but back-to-back Aaron Byrd three pointers kept the home team up.

The Jags used a 21-8 run midway in the second half and went on to win 107-99.