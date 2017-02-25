Augusta’s 2nd craft brewery is open for business

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Garden City’s 2nd craft brewery is open for business.

Savannah River Brewing Company is located in downtown Augusta on 5th Street.

Hundreds of people showed up at the brewery Saturday to get a taste of the brewery’s five beers on rotation.

The brewmaster gave beer drinkers tours of the facility and told them how the beers are made.

Savannah River Brewing President Steve Ellison says Saturday was a dream come true for him, especially because of all the positive feedback.

“They said it’s wonderful beer. They’re happy we’re here. They’re happy about the place. They love the facility and so it couldn’t be a better first day,” he said.

The brewery’s beers will soon be available in bottles at stores around the CSRA.

The beer will also be on tap at local restaurants.

Right now, the five beers are the Savannah River IPA, the Dynamite Brown Ale, the No Jacket Required Pilsner, the Witty Belgian Witbier and the Westobou Amber Ale.

Brewery tours are offered Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tours are $14 and $26 a person, depending on how much beer you want.

$14 gets you a tour and 36 ounces of samples. $26 gets you a tour, 36 ounces of samples and a six pack of beer to bring home.

