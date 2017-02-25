Columbia County father shoots teen to death after mistaking him for intruder

COLUMBIA COUNTY, A Columbia County teen is dead after he was mistaken for an intruder, early Saturday morning.

According to Major Steve Morris, deputies responded to the home on Coventry Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress with a suspect shot in the chest around 2:47 a.m.

Deputies found 17-year old Jordan Middleton dead in the foyer of the home with a single gunshot to the chest.

Investigators discovered Middleton went to the home to see the 14-year old daughter who had let him inside.

Morris says her father, Derrick Fulton, heard noises downstairs, got his handgun and went downstairs to investigate the noises and the barking family dog.

The dog began barking at the guest bedroom door, Fulton yelled that he was armed and if there was someone in the house, they needed to identify themselves.

Investigators say he yelled the warning again, went into the bedroom and that’s when Middleton ran out of the closet.

Morris says one shot was fired by Fulton, hitting Middleton in the chest.

No charges have been filed.