AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta native Justin DeLoach won his first professional title belt with a knock out of Chris Pearson in USBA super welterweight title bout on Friday night.

DeLoach (17-1, 9 KOs) won for the seventh straight time with a second round knock out of Pearson (14-2, 10 KOs) to claim the title.

DeLoach sat down with WJBF when he returned to Augusta on Saturday evening. Check out the video to hear what he said about the win.