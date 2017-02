AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. – Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling along I-20 westbound near mile marker 8, Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m., Aiken County dispatch says a large piece of plastic is currently in the roadway.

You’re asked to be careful because the debris has already damaged several vehicle’s tires.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the way to the scene to assist in removing the debris.