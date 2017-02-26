Augusta man dies in Edgefield County crash involving crane

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Augusta man is dead after a crash in Edgefield County involving a crane that was parked on the side of the road.

It happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Garrett Road and Red Oak Grove Road.

Investigators say 61-year-old Thomas Arthur Berry was heading west on Garrett when he struck a legally parked crane that was there because of ongoing construction.

Berry died from the impact of the crash.

No one else was injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.