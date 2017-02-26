USC Aiken sweeps Young Harris with 20-0 rout

Courtesy: USC Aiken Athletics

AIKEN, S.C. – The No. 3 University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team jumped on top with a huge first inning and won the series finale against Young Harris by a score of 20-0.

The Pacers improve to 12-2 overall and 3-0 in league play. The Mountain Lions fall to 3-11 on the year and remain winless against PBC competition.

After a solid start by Nick Yobbi on the mound, head coach Kenny Thomas‘ team got things going in the bottom of the first.

Jose Bonilla singled to lead things off. Mitchell Price ripped a double to left field, putting runners on second and third. Conner Durden drew a base on balls to load the bases. Zach Moon lofted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Bonilla for a 1-0 edge.

Jonathan Banks kept things going with a double down the left field line, scoring Price. Goings recorded a sacrifice fly, plating Durden. Banks came home on an error for a 4-0 advantage. Daulton Weeks drew a four-pitch walk and Tyler Ammerman worked the count full before trotting to first on ball four. Skylar Mercado ended the scoring with a towering three-run blast over the left field fence for a 7-0 lead.

Yobbi was dominant on the mound, keeping the visitors off the scoreboard through six innings, giving up only four hits. He picked up the victory while striking out eight Mountain Lions.

USC Aiken added seven runs in the fourth stanza. Charles Padilla singled home Bonilla and Price for a 9-0 edge. Ammerman’s base knock plated Padilla. With the bases loaded, Mercado walked, scoring Banks. Bonilla’s single scored a pair of Pacers before Mercado scored as Price reached on an error, pushing the score to 14-0.

Padilla doubled home Mercado and Price in the seventh. Then, Brian Parreira doubled home Padilla for the 17-0 advantage.

With one down in the seventh, Alex Mills blasted a double to right field. He moved to third when David Lankster reached. Mills trotted home on a sacrifice fly ball Freddie Beamon III.

Preston Dawson smacked a pitch up the middle, scoring Lankster. Then, Charles Padilla singled home Andre Brown III for a 20-0 lead.

For the game, Padilla led the way with a three-for-five effort. He drove in five runs. Mercado drove in four batters while Bonilla added a pair of RBI.

Bonilla had three hits and scored a pair of runs. Price added two hits and crossed home three times. Mercado also scored three runs.

Padilla, Banks, Daulton Weeks and Ammerman scored two runs apiece.

Blake Cantrell tossed an inning of relief. Christian Aragon struck out three batters while Ty Alvey worked the ninth.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday, March 1. USC Aiken hosts North Greenville at 6 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.